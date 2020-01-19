Tammy Tam
Is populism the way out and forward for Hong Kong?

  • Just as spending money is no solution to the city’s social unrest, reducing the daily migration quota will not ease the animosity between Hong Kong and the mainland
  • The Hong Kong government needs to find the political will and developers should focus on affordable housing as more practical and effective approaches to tackling the city’s problems
Ms Tam is Editor-in-Chief of the South China Morning Post.