Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Central. Photo: iCable News
Hong Kong protests: tear gas fired, arrests made as rally for universal suffrage in Central descends into chaos
- Several rounds of tear gas fired after police shut down event in Central, plain-clothes officers believed to have been attacked
- Protesters in Chater Garden had urged foreign governments to consider sanctions against Hong Kong administration if democracy demands not met
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Central. Photo: iCable News