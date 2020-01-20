Fenwick Pier is to be razed to the ground after the government terminated its lease with the Servicemen’s Guides Association. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Fenwick Pier to be demolished after serving United States navy and its allies for 50 years

  • Government terminates lease for Fenwick Pier Fleet Arcade, with Servicemen’s Guides Association to vacate in two years
  • Academic warns move will be seen as government attempt to erase city’s colonial past, but adviser says decision based on economic need for land
Topic |   US-China relations
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:28am, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Fenwick Pier is to be razed to the ground after the government terminated its lease with the Servicemen’s Guides Association. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.