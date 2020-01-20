Fenwick Pier is to be razed to the ground after the government terminated its lease with the Servicemen’s Guides Association. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Fenwick Pier to be demolished after serving United States navy and its allies for 50 years
- Government terminates lease for Fenwick Pier Fleet Arcade, with Servicemen’s Guides Association to vacate in two years
- Academic warns move will be seen as government attempt to erase city’s colonial past, but adviser says decision based on economic need for land
Topic | US-China relations
Fenwick Pier is to be razed to the ground after the government terminated its lease with the Servicemen’s Guides Association. Photo: Dickson Lee