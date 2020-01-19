A traveller loses patience with protesters at Hong Kong airport, who occupied the site in August. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: traveller numbers at city airport in biggest drop since 2009 as unrest batters tourism
- As citywide unrest deterred tourism in the second half of 2019, 3.2 million fewer travellers passed through than during the previous year
- Airport falls behind Guangzhou and Shanghai rivals for first time ever
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
