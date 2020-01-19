A traveller loses patience with protesters at Hong Kong airport, who occupied the site in August. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: traveller numbers at city airport in biggest drop since 2009 as unrest batters tourism

  • As citywide unrest deterred tourism in the second half of 2019, 3.2 million fewer travellers passed through than during the previous year
  • Airport falls behind Guangzhou and Shanghai rivals for first time ever
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 6:36pm, 19 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A traveller loses patience with protesters at Hong Kong airport, who occupied the site in August. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Danny Lee

Danny Lee

Danny joined the Post in 2013 as an intern before becoming a reporter on the City desk. He is an expert on aviation.