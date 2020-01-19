Demosisto leaders Ivan Lam (left), Joshua Wong (centre) and Agnes Chow (right). Lam said the party would no longer push for a referendum on Hong Kong’s future. Photo: Dickson Lee
Demosisto drops call for Hong Kong self-determination: survival tactic, or real change of heart?
- Party hopes to stop officials banning its leaders from contesting polls, analysts say
- Manifesto tweak ‘a step towards ensuring its place in Hong Kong’s political landscape’
