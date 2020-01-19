Jens Galschiot’s new work, which depicts torn and twisted bodies to mourn those killed in the Tiananmen Square crackdown, also features faces of Hong Kong’s protesters, with helmets, goggles and gas masks. Photo: Handout
Danish artist creates new sculpture in Pillar of Shame series to show solidarity with Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters
- The eight-metre-tall sculpture, made by Jens Galschiot to show solidarity with the movement, will be erected outside the Danish parliament on January 23
- Similar artworks are erected in Hong Kong, Acteal in Mexico, and Brasilia in Brazil, ‘to remind people of a shameful event which must never recur’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Jens Galschiot’s new work, which depicts torn and twisted bodies to mourn those killed in the Tiananmen Square crackdown, also features faces of Hong Kong’s protesters, with helmets, goggles and gas masks. Photo: Handout