A senior police officer says he will tell colleagues on the front line to take more care and issue extra warnings when deploying pepper spray, after journalists were spattered on Sunday. Photo: NOW TV
Hong Kong police defend pepper spray tactics at Mong Kok protest after ‘misfire’ at journalists
- Chemical irritant deployed to clear illegally assembled crowd on Sunday night, senior officer says
- Force denies allegation one of its officers deliberately showed reporter’s ID card to a camera
Topic | Hong Kong protests
