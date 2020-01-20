“The liaison office will learn about and implement what President Xi said in his speeches on Hong Kong and Macau,” Luo Huining said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Citing President Xi Jinping, Beijing envoy Luo Huining pledges to boost Hong Kong patriotism and national security
- In People’s Daily article, new liaison office chief calls on city to learn from Macau on national education
- Also voices support for local government ‘establishing and improving the legal system’ and boosting enforcement
Topic | Hong Kong politics
