The League of Social Democrats is being thrown off the Lunar New Year market after being accused of breaking rules designed to curb the threat of protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lunar New Year market stalls in Victoria Park shut down by officials over Hong Kong protest displays
- League of Social Democrats chairman calls department’s decision ‘ridiculous’, says he is ‘ready to face legal consequences’
- Timeline board of unrest among material judged to flout lease terms at the government-run market
Topic | Lunar New Year
