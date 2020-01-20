Special Police from the Correctional Services Department are seen in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs, corrections representatives demand equal pay with police force, call current salary gap discriminatory
- ‘We’re all law enforcers. We don’t understand why there is such a big pay discrepancy,’ union leader tells Legco panel meeting
- Previous studies in 1988 and 2008 have ruled that police work is unique from other disciplined services and deserving of higher pay
Topic | Hong Kong police
Special Police from the Correctional Services Department are seen in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen