There will be no more Legco trips to the ballot box ahead of the general election despite lawmaker vacancies, the Electoral Affairs Commission is poised to confirm. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong by-elections for seats vacated in wake of candidate ban row ‘will not be held’ ahead of Legislative Council 2020 polls
- Electoral Affairs Commission set to rule out by-elections for two Legislative Council seats, with full polls coming in September
- Vacancies arose after court ruling against banning candidates over political views and the eventual winners declared ‘not duly elected’
Topic | Legislative Council oath-taking saga
