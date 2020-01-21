The government has cordoned off two stalls operated by the League of Social Democrats at Victoria Park. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government acts after pro-democracy group refuses to remove banners mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping from stall at Lunar New Year fair
- League of Social Democrats had been warned it was in violation of licence agreement
- Group was raising funds and collecting signatures for petition against police
Topic | Lunar New Year
