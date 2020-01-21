The government has cordoned off two stalls operated by the League of Social Democrats at Victoria Park. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government acts after pro-democracy group refuses to remove banners mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping from stall at Lunar New Year fair

  • League of Social Democrats had been warned it was in violation of licence agreement
  • Group was raising funds and collecting signatures for petition against police
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 7:30pm, 21 Jan, 2020

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.