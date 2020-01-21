The attackers went after travellers and protesters inside Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long mob attack victims sue police force

  • Legislator Lam Cheuk-ting among group of eight demanding HK$2.7 million in compensation
  • Pan-democrat says they seek ‘justice for the victims and for Hong Kong’ over July assault on MTR station, during which 45 protesters and travellers were hurt
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 6:44pm, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The attackers went after travellers and protesters inside Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung joined the Post in 2017 and reports for the Hong Kong desk on local politics and Hong Kong-mainland issues. Prior to joining the Post, she covered Hong Kong politics and social policies for more than six years for different media outlets.