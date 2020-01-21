The attackers went after travellers and protesters inside Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long mob attack victims sue police force
- Legislator Lam Cheuk-ting among group of eight demanding HK$2.7 million in compensation
- Pan-democrat says they seek ‘justice for the victims and for Hong Kong’ over July assault on MTR station, during which 45 protesters and travellers were hurt
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The attackers went after travellers and protesters inside Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures