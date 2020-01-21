Gordon Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Food Truck Federation, is exploring the possibility of running in September’s Legislative Council elections. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong food truck boss hopes ‘yellow economy’ can power him to election victory
- Industry chairman Gordon Lam out to secure support of city’s catering operators as he explores bid to unset pro-establishment incumbent
- Lam also announces he has joined opposition Civic Party, but says talk of representing them in Legislative Council vote is premature
