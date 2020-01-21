A crowd gathers outside Yuen Long MTR station for a rally on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: hundreds gather at peaceful rallies to mark Yuen Long MTR station attack six months on
- Aside from Yuen Long, protesters also gathered inside railway stations in Causeway Bay, Chai Wan and Heng Fa Chuen to commemorate July 21 attack
- A group of white-clad men armed with poles and sticks had attacked protesters and commuters in Yuen Long station, resulting in least 45 being hospitalised
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A crowd gathers outside Yuen Long MTR station for a rally on Tuesday night. Photo: Sam Tsang