Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: hundreds gather at peaceful rallies to mark Yuen Long MTR station attack six months on

  • Aside from Yuen Long, protesters also gathered inside railway stations in Causeway Bay, Chai Wan and Heng Fa Chuen to commemorate July 21 attack
  • A group of white-clad men armed with poles and sticks had attacked protesters and commuters in Yuen Long station, resulting in least 45 being hospitalised
Sum Lok-kei and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:18pm, 21 Jan, 2020

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.