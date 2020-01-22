The police watchdog is investigating the force’s handling of the Hong Kong protests, but has been widely accused of lacking sufficient powers to do the task properly. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: ‘unfair’ to burden Independent Police Complaints Council with unrest probe without powers, its former chief says

  • Jat Sew-tong breaks silence to say police watchdog he used to chair lacks powers to properly investigate the anti-government unrest
  • Judge-led inquiry would have been the best option, says Jat as he accuses government of ‘missed opportunities’
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 10:20am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The police watchdog is investigating the force’s handling of the Hong Kong protests, but has been widely accused of lacking sufficient powers to do the task properly. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.