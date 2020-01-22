The police watchdog is investigating the force’s handling of the Hong Kong protests, but has been widely accused of lacking sufficient powers to do the task properly. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: ‘unfair’ to burden Independent Police Complaints Council with unrest probe without powers, its former chief says
- Jat Sew-tong breaks silence to say police watchdog he used to chair lacks powers to properly investigate the anti-government unrest
- Judge-led inquiry would have been the best option, says Jat as he accuses government of ‘missed opportunities’
