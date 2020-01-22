Carrie Lam said Hong Kong police had showed restraint in handling violent protests when she spoke to the media in Davos. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hails President Xi Jinping’s support for city as she rejects suggestions Beijing is exploiting the anti-government protests

  • Lam knocks back suggestion the Chinese government is ‘tightening its grip’ on Hong Kong during the unrest
  • She slams West’s coverage of the protests, speculates foreign forces trying to further their own agenda
Topic |   Carrie Lam
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 4:38pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam said Hong Kong police had showed restraint in handling violent protests when she spoke to the media in Davos. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.