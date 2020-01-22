Commissioner of Police Chris Tang attends the meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police chief tangles with opposition councillors for second time in week over force’s handling of protests
- Pro-democracy councillors in Tsuen Wan challenged Commissioner of Police Chris Tang over his training and the alleged excessive use of force by officers
- Last week, Tang told district councillors in Central that it was the ‘rioters’ who should be apologising to society, not police
