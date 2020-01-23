Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has no intention of resigning. Photo: Boris Baldinger/World Economic Forum/dpa
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reveals she is ‘facing a lot of pressure’ to rein in journalists amid ongoing protests rocking city
- Chief executive also admits government’s handling of extradition bill was a political failure but that she had learned a lesson from it
- Lam says she has to uphold Hong Kong’s core values, including the rule of law and press freedom
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has no intention of resigning. Photo: Boris Baldinger/World Economic Forum/dpa