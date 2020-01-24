Wuhan-Hong Kong relations will bounce back according to the business community operating between two cities. Photo: Shutterstock
China coronavirus: outbreak’s effect on Wuhan-Hong Kong relations will be short, members of business community say
- Hong Kong government closes Economic and Trade Office in Wuhan, citing suspension of public transport in Hubei city
- But it was also estimated that as many as 1,000 Hongkongers who live, work or study in city had probably already left for Lunar New Year holiday
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Wuhan-Hong Kong relations will bounce back according to the business community operating between two cities. Photo: Shutterstock