Hong Kong police said they foiled a bomb plot in Tuen Mun last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police arrest four for ‘supporting role’ in alleged plot to build remote-controlled bomb

  • Suspects, three men and a woman, aged 25 to 73, were arrested in police raids in Jordan, Kwun Tong and Diamond Hill
  • Flare gun, three pistols for firing blanks and a bow seized at a flat, while a samurai sword, an axe and metal balls were found in industrial building
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 8:22pm, 24 Jan, 2020

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.