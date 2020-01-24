Hong Kong police said they foiled a bomb plot in Tuen Mun last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police arrest four for ‘supporting role’ in alleged plot to build remote-controlled bomb
- Suspects, three men and a woman, aged 25 to 73, were arrested in police raids in Jordan, Kwun Tong and Diamond Hill
- Flare gun, three pistols for firing blanks and a bow seized at a flat, while a samurai sword, an axe and metal balls were found in industrial building
Topic | Hong Kong protests
