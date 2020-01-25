Mainland Chinese tourists arrive at the high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

China coronavirus: Hong Kong leader adopts advice from medical experts – but draws line at closing border with mainland China

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam raises government’s response against new virus to highest level of emergency after a public outcry
  • Lam also agrees to suggestions from health experts to keep schools closed until February 17 and to cancel Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 10:42pm, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Mainland Chinese tourists arrive at the high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.