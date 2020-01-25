Mainland Chinese tourists arrive at the high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus: Hong Kong leader adopts advice from medical experts – but draws line at closing border with mainland China
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam raises government’s response against new virus to highest level of emergency after a public outcry
- Lam also agrees to suggestions from health experts to keep schools closed until February 17 and to cancel Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Mainland Chinese tourists arrive at the high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong