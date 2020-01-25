Riot police fire tear gas on Argyle Street near Langham Place in Mong Kok on Saturday January 25, 2020. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: tear gas fired on first day of the Lunar New Year as crowd gathers to mark fourth anniversary of Mong Kok riot

  • Passers-by seen fleeing from junction of Argyle Road and Portland Street after police launch crowd dispersal operation
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:37pm, 25 Jan, 2020

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.