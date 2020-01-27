Hong Kong anti-government protesters attend a rally for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after her election victory in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

More than 80 radical protesters wanted by Hong Kong police have taken refuge beyond their reach in Taiwan

  • With no extradition arrangement, nothing can be done to bring them back to face charges
  • About 220 fearing arrest for protest violence fled Hong Kong for refuge in Taiwan
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:28am, 27 Jan, 2020

