A police officer stands over an anti-government protester during a rally on New Year's Day. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: applications pour in for government cash to research city’s civil unrest
- Several proposals to examine causes of unrest, youth participation in policymaking
- Experts say research may aid discussion, but cannot deliver solutions to city’s woes
Topic | Carrie Lam
A police officer stands over an anti-government protester during a rally on New Year's Day. Photo: Winson Wong