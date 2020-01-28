Most Hong Kong civil servants will be allowed to work from home for the rest of this week. Photo: Handout
China coronavirus: Hong Kong government asks civil servants to work from home after Lunar New Year holiday and urges private sector to enforce similar arrangements

  • Hong Kong government asks civil servants to work from home and urges private sector to follow suit
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers, some law firms and some divisions of Hong Kong stock exchange have already rolled out similar plans
Denise Tsang and Alvin Lum

Updated: 12:01pm, 28 Jan, 2020

