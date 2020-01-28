Chief Executive Carrie Lam has hit back at misinformation surrounding the city’s response to the coronavirus. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Fake news’: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls online China coronavirus claims ‘absurd’

  • Rumours circulating online claim government was told by Beijing to open city’s hospitals to mainland patients
  • Claims stem from health officials confirming patients needing to be isolated would have fees waived
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 10:43pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has hit back at misinformation surrounding the city’s response to the coronavirus. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.