Health care sector union members call for a boycott at a press meet. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s partial border closure amid Wuhan coronavirus crisis too little, too late, experts and health care workers’ union say

  • Calls for complete closure of border with mainland continue to ring out, with government pressed to track down number of Wuhan residents in city
  • Health care workers’ alliance warns of strike if demands are not met
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Elizabeth Cheung , Sum Lok-kei , Albert Han

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Health care sector union members call for a boycott at a press meet. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

Albert Han

Albert Han

Albert Han is a Graduate Trainee reporter for the Post. He joined in 2019 after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, he worked as a freelance journalist in Barcelona, Spain, covering the Catalan independence movement in 2017.