Health care sector union members call for a boycott at a press meet. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s partial border closure amid Wuhan coronavirus crisis too little, too late, experts and health care workers’ union say
- Calls for complete closure of border with mainland continue to ring out, with government pressed to track down number of Wuhan residents in city
- Health care workers’ alliance warns of strike if demands are not met
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
