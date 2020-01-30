A police officer fires pepper spray at an anti-government protester during a rally in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Amnesty International praises Hongkongers for standing up in face of ‘abusive policing’

  • Human rights group highlights anti-government protests in annual report
  • Amnesty accuses city’s police force of ‘arbitrary arrests, physical assaults, and abuses in detention’
Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:00am, 30 Jan, 2020

