Carrie Lam previously announced that Hong Kong would drastically reduce travel across the border with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges local residents not to travel to mainland China – but no complete border shutdown yet
- Some 37,000 Hong Kong residents travelled to the mainland on Thursday
- City chief says any new arrivals who have been in Hubei province will be placed under quarantine, whether they show symptoms or not
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
