Carrie Lam previously announced that Hong Kong would drastically reduce travel across the border with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges local residents not to travel to mainland China – but no complete border shutdown yet

  • Some 37,000 Hong Kong residents travelled to the mainland on Thursday
  • City chief says any new arrivals who have been in Hubei province will be placed under quarantine, whether they show symptoms or not
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:39pm, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam previously announced that Hong Kong would drastically reduce travel across the border with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.