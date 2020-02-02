The main gates of Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village, now a quarantine centre for the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s largest quarantine site with 300 homes to be ready in one to two months, sources say as city remains in grip of coronavirus outbreak
- Source says while no official announcement on extension at existing quarantine centre Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village has been made, decision was ‘top-down’
- Facility will be built on basketball court, with converted containers
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
