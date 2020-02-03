Members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance sign up people to the strike near Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong hospital strike kicks off as top doctor backs mainland China border closure calls amid coronavirus fears

  • Union says more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and medical assistants have signed up for the strike, the first wave of which involved non-essential staff
  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong urges the workers to put patients first
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 3:42pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance sign up people to the strike near Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.