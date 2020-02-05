Advice to civil servants to stay away from the office for an even longer period is likely to be mirrored in the private sector. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to extend work-from-home arrangements as part of fresh clampdown against contagion
- Civil servants set to be told to stay at home until February 16 at earliest
- Further restrictions expected against travel from mainland China, including for Hong Kong residents
