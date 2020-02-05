Anyone arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China must go through a 14-day quarantine period starting from Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China as city leader rebuts claims her government has been slow to act
- Isolation measures which will kick in on Saturday brought in by special powers invoked under Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance
- Hong Kong confirms three new cases on Wednesday taking its total to 21
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
