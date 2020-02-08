Riot police fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Tseung Kwan O on February 8. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: police fire tear gas as demonstrators block roads near Tseung Kwan O car park

  • About 100 protesters gather at a car park to commemorate the death of a university student in November last year
  • Police arrive when the demonstrators block roads with bicycles and traffic cones
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung
Updated: 11:56pm, 8 Feb, 2020

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Hong Kong protests