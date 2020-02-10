Wuhan has been under lockdown since January 23. Photo: Emilia via Reuters
Coronavirus: Hongkongers in outbreak epicentre running low on medicine, masks and food, but government has no plans for flights out while lockdown continues
- Official assessment, according to sources, is that government cannot effectively gather more than 2,000 Hongkongers scattered across province
- Businessman Joe Chan, who is running out of blood pressure pills, and his family among those made to wait it out in Hubei
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Wuhan has been under lockdown since January 23. Photo: Emilia via Reuters