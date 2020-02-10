Executive councillor Regina Ip said the government was considering new laws to tackle the issue of price-gouging during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: RTHK
Coronavirus: government considers emergency laws to stop Hong Kong retailers price-gouging as mask shortage continues
- Executive councillor Regina Ip reveals government’s legal team has been working on new act
- Ip also suggests emergency powers mean human rights can be restricted as she takes aim at striking health workers
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
