Carrie Lam did not receive an immediate response to her pleas to diplomats to rule out travel restrictions for Hongkongers and potential visitors to the city, according to an inside account of a meeting. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pleads with diplomats to help source masks, not to impose travel restrictions on city
- But appeal fails to draw assurances during government briefing on coronavirus for dozens of envoys, business leaders, according to sources
- Lam tells meeting anti-contagion measures are working but pressing issue is supply of protective health equipment
