The coronavirus is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: two Hongkongers fall ill in Wuhan as others stuck in and around the central Chinese city beg to be allowed to come home
- Father and son confirmed to have disease as Hong Kong officials ask local hospital for help
- With 2,000 Hongkongers scattered across Hubei province, authorities say trying to bring residents home is causing ‘huge headache’
