Coronavirus: Macau will give residents 2.2 billion patacas worth of vouchers to boost economy once outbreak is over
- Each permanent resident will be given a card with a stored value of 3,000 patacas to boost consumption, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai-nong says
- The casino hub is also setting up a production line in mainland China to address the shortage of masks
