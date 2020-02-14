The government is weighing up its options – including an airlift plan – after 10 Hongkongers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship were found to be infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam doubles fund for fighting outbreak to HK$20 billion

  • Anti-contagion war chest increased, while sources reveal number of virus cases in Hong Kong now stands at 56
  • Carrie Lam’s administration also looking at evacuating local passengers stranded on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner
Victor Ting and Gary Cheung

Updated: 6:15pm, 14 Feb, 2020

