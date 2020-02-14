Hundreds of cases have back up since the judiciary closed Hong Kong’s courts on January 29, according to sources. Photo: Sam Tsang
British judge’s high-profile sittings join backlog of cases created by Hong Kong court closures during coronavirus scare
- As many as 1,000 cases have been delayed thanks to court closures that as yet have no clear end in sight, legal sources said
- Baroness Brenda Hale has handled such landmark cases as Britain’s departure from the European Union
Topic | Law
Hundreds of cases have back up since the judiciary closed Hong Kong’s courts on January 29, according to sources. Photo: Sam Tsang