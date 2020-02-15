A black-clad protestor attempts to set fire to a card reader at Tin Sau Light Rail station, in Tin Shui Wai. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: protesters arrested as light rail station and clinic are vandalised during demonstrations against Hong Kong government’s handling of outbreak

  • Officers detain at least 20 in Tin Shui Wai after peaceful march turns violent at Tin Sau Light Rail station
  • In Tai Po, demonstrators damage clinic assigned to treat suspected cases of deadly disease
Victor Ting
Updated: 7:32pm, 15 Feb, 2020

