The Penny’s Bay camp will be built on a four-hectare plot near a site reserved for Hong Kong Disneyland’s expansion. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong quarantine camp contract to go to tender following outcry over earlier award to state-owned firm without selection process
- Officials came under fire for giving first-phase contract, worth HK$194 million, to state-owned China Harbour Engineering without selection process
- Architectural Services Department said earlier decision was due to urgency on building quarantine camps
