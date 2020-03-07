The Penny’s Bay camp will be built on a four-hectare plot near a site reserved for Hong Kong Disneyland’s expansion. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong quarantine camp contract to go to tender following outcry over earlier award to state-owned firm without selection process

  • Officials came under fire for giving first-phase contract, worth HK$194 million, to state-owned China Harbour Engineering without selection process
  • Architectural Services Department said earlier decision was due to urgency on building quarantine camps
Victor Ting
Updated: 12:32am, 7 Mar, 2020

