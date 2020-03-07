Commissioner of Police Chris Tang arrives at RTHK ahead of his appearance on the radio. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police chief: I don’t mind people making fun of me, but satirical show Headliner is hurting public’s faith in force
- Commissioner of Police Chris Tang doubles down on stance in row with public broadcaster RTHK
- Tang says he likes show when challenged by caller who accuses him of lacking a sense of humour
Topic | Hong Kong police
Commissioner of Police Chris Tang arrives at RTHK ahead of his appearance on the radio. Photo: Edmond So