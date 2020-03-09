Long queues at polling stations, such as this one in Choi Wan South, has led to a priority voting proposal from Hong Kong’s election watchdog. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s election watchdog proposes giving priority to vulnerable voters for Legislative Council 2020 polls following last year’s queuing fiasco
- Electoral Affairs Commission proposal comes after voters faced long queues at district council elections last November
- Those in ‘special need’ to benefit but pan-democrats fear the change will advantage pro-establishment parties
