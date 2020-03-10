Deputy police chief Oscar Kwok speaks in Geneva on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: deputy police chief Oscar Kwok fends off accusations of brutality in rare appearance at UN Human Rights Council
- Oscar Kwok describes chaotic scenes of petrol bomb attacks on police, detonation of explosives in public areas and widespread vandalism during protests
- Officers have stood in the way of those who ‘extorted their demands from the government through mob violence’, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Deputy police chief Oscar Kwok speaks in Geneva on Monday. Photo: SCMP