Deputy police chief Oscar Kwok speaks in Geneva on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: deputy police chief Oscar Kwok fends off accusations of brutality in rare appearance at UN Human Rights Council

  • Oscar Kwok describes chaotic scenes of petrol bomb attacks on police, detonation of explosives in public areas and widespread vandalism during protests
  • Officers have stood in the way of those who ‘extorted their demands from the government through mob violence’, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 1:07am, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Deputy police chief Oscar Kwok speaks in Geneva on Monday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.

Hong Kong protests