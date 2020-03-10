Hong Kong Executive Council members meet the press after their return from California, where they met US officials. From left Horace Cheung, Martin Liao Cheung-kong, Bernard Chan and Regina Ip. Photo: Sam Tsang
United States unlikely to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, cabinet advisers say after visit

  • Team of key politicians doubt penalties coming in report to Congress later this month
  • Opinion comes after rare meeting with American officials in California centred around US law aimed at protecting rights in the city
Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:03pm, 10 Mar, 2020

Hong Kong politics