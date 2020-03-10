A record 71.23 per cent Hongkongers voted in the 2019 district council elections. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Oversights by Hong Kong’s electoral and ballot delivery officials blamed for blunder at last year’s district council elections

  • Several mistakes were disclosed in a report submitted by the Electoral Affairs Commission chairman to city leader Carrie Lam
  • But the commission was satisfied that the polls were conducted in ‘an open, fair, honest and safe manner’ amid ‘unprecedented challenges’
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP
Ng Kang-chung and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 12:36am, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A record 71.23 per cent Hongkongers voted in the 2019 district council elections. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.

Hong Kong district council elections