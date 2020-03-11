(From left) Olga Wong, Hong Kong news editor at the Post, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, EY managing partner Agnes Chan, and Zuraidah Ibrahim, the Post’s deputy executive editor. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: small firms in Hong Kong to get faster access to loan scheme to help them stay afloat, says finance chief Paul Chan
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan also promises that government will create more jobs to help those out of work get back on their feet
- With city battling to contain spread of Covid-19, Chan sets out his views in a panel discussion held by the Post as part of its Redefining Hong Kong series
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
(From left) Olga Wong, Hong Kong news editor at the Post, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, EY managing partner Agnes Chan, and Zuraidah Ibrahim, the Post’s deputy executive editor. Photo: Nora Tam